Abbott on a roll since reporting Q4 earnings last week; shares up 6% since then

Jan. 31, 2022 11:09 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Abbott Laboratories headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Abbott Laboratories' (ABT +1.1%) earnings release before the market open on Jan. 26, in which it beat on both the top and bottom lines, has served to buoy the stock since then.
  • From the opening price on that day through mid-morning trading today, shares have gained ~6%.
  • Abbott was helped in the quarter by strong sales of its COVID-19 tests, such as BinaxNOW.
  • For FY 2022, the company has COVID-19 testing-related sales forecast of $2.5B, most of which is expected early in the year.
