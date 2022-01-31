1847 Holdings files to up-list to NYSE, raise up to $23M

Jan. 31, 2022 11:10 AM ET1847 Holdings, LLC (EFSH)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

  • 1847 Holdings has filed to up-list their shares to NYSE and raise up to $23M.
  • The holding company, which specializes in acquiring and managing small businesses, said in a filing that it plans to offer 4M units priced in the range of $4 to $6 per unit.
  • Each unit will consist of one share plus one warrant to purchase one share at 125% of the public price. EF Hutton is serving as lead bookrunner on the deal.
  • 1847 Holdings shares are currently traded over-the-counter under the symbol “EFSH.” As of midday Monday, the company had a market capitalization of $10M.
  • The company said that it focuses on acquiring businesses with an enterprise value of below $50 million. Past investments have included companies engaged in carpentry services, cabinetry making, appliance services, and producing safety equipment for vehicles such as flashing lights.
  • Earlier this month, 1847 announced that it had appointed lean manufacturing executive Eric VanDam as its new chief operating officer.
