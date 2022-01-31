Packaging Corporation rallies after Truist calls it a top sector pick

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Truist Securities.

Analyst Michael Roxland and team say they have become more constructive on containerboard in the near-term and are adjusting ratings, price target and earnings estimates across the sector given higher prices, better demand and manageable supply increases. Better positioned inventories are also seen allowing producers to capture demand they were unable to meet in 2021.

Looking at the backdrop, PKG is called the best positioned of the containerboard producers to benefit from favorable near-term market dynamics.

Truist upgrades Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) to a Buy rating and sets a price target of $170 based on price-earnings multiple of 15X, EV/EBITDA multiple of 9X, and free cash flow yield of 6.5% on the 2023 estimates.

Last week, Seaport Global Securities upgraded PKG to a Buy rating, while Seeking Alpha author Wolf Report posted a positive article on the stock early in the month.