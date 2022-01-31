Comera Life Sciences to go public through deal with SPAC OTR Acquisition
Jan. 31, 2022 11:30 AM ETOTR Acquisition Corp. (OTRA), OTRAU, OTRAWBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Comera Life Sciences agreed to go public through a deal with SPAC OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) in a transaction that values the combine companies at an equity value of about $258.4M.
- The deal is expected to provide $107M in gross proceeds from the cash held in trust by OTR, according to a statement. The transaction is expected to close in Q2. All existing Comera investors are rolling 100% of their equity into the pro forma company.
- Woburn, Massachusetts-based Comera is working to transform biologic medicines from intravenous ("IV") to subcutaneous therapeutics.
- At closing, 12.6M shares of common stock of Holdco will be issued to the Comera stockholders at an implied value of $10.00 per share.
- Maxim Group served as sole financial and capital markets advisor to Comera in connection with the business combination agreement. Loeb & Loeb LLP is serving as legal counsel for Comera, and Greenberg Traurig LLP is serving as legal counsel for OTR.
- Recall November 2000, OTR Acquisition prices $100M IPO.