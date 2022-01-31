BASF (OTCQX:BASFY -1.5%) says it remains committed to a sale of its stake in ts Wintershall Dea oil and gas business, after the Financial Times reported Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne group said it will block any short-term IPO attempt.

LetterOne told FT it will "resist the increasing pressure to act now" on an IPO, arguing that a listing would be commercially damaging given market sentiment towards assets in Russia, where the company produces some of its gas and oil, and "very likely result in a valuation that does not reflect the business' potential."

LetterOne values its 27.3% stake in Wintershall Dea at $5.2B, which gives the company a ~$20B market value and would make it one of Europe's largest IPOs this year if it proceeds.

