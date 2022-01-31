Lennox Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 11:35 AM ETLennox International Inc. (LII)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Lennox (NYSE:LII) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.99 (-31.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $954.87M (+4.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LII has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.