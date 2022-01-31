Broadridge Financial Solutions Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 11:37 AM ETBroadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+15.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.2B (+13.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.