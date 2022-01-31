Entegris Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 11:39 AM ETEntegris, Inc. (ENTG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (+25.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $592.51M (+14.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENTG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.