Waters Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 11:40 AM ETWaters Corporation (WAT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Waters (NYSE:WAT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.49 (-4.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $820.4M (+4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WAT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.