Petrobras releases reserve estimates

Jan. 31, 2022

Brazil flag with fabric texture

Oleksii Liskonih/iStock via Getty Images

  • Following market close on Friday Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) released updated reserve estimates, with 2021 showing it's best year for reserve additions in history.
  • The company added 1.97b barrels, per SEC criteria, or ~2.2x what the company produced during the year.
  • With the additions, year end reserves stood at 9.9b barrels of oil equivalent, or ~11yrs of production at current rates, with ~85% of reserves accounted for as liquids and 15% as natural gas.
  • Under the Brazilian regulatory framework, reserve volumes stood at 10.3b barrels of oil equivalent.
  • Petrobras has seen shares rise > 30% from late last year, as oil prices increased, the company committed to larger dividends, and Goldman upgraded shares to 'buy' on a forecast 31% annual dividend yield.
