'Spider-Man' leads box office again, racking up historic numbers

Spider-Man: No Way Home (SONY +4%) prevailed at the box office again over the weekend, its sixth top finish in a seven-week run - and drew $11 million, hanging on to double-digit figures with just a 22% week-over-week decline in business.

The only time in seven weeks that the film wasn't on top was the Jan. 14-16 weekend, when horror entry Scream (VIAC +0.8%, VIACA +0.4%) took over. That movie was No. 2 this week, seeing its business drop nearly 40% to a $7.35 million domestic gross.

Overall, though, it was a lackluster weekend for the industry with no new wide releases. Universal (CMCSA -0.2%) films took the No. 3 and No. 4 spots, with Sing 2 third with $4.8 million, and Redeeming Love fourth with $1.85 million.

The new Spider-Man is an unqualified success for Sony (pandemic or no pandemic) and has inched closer on its quest to unseat Avatar as the third-highest-grossing domestic picture of all time; Avatar's total is $760.5 million, and Spider-Man: No Way Home now has $735.9 million.

Spider-Man also crossed $1 billion in overseas markets, bringing its worldwide total to $1.739 billion - sixth-best all-time on that measure, behind Avengers: Infinity War with $2.048 billion.

Taking the longer view at its competition: Scream now has a domestic total of $62.1 million, and points the way to more films in that series, having easily surpassed the last entry's total (Scream 4 made $38.2 million in 2011).

Sing 2 (CMCSA -0.2%) is the pandemic's animated hit, having grossed $134.5 million in a six-week run, and $267.9 million on a worldwide basis.

Cinema tickers: AMC Entertainment (AMC +6.9%); Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF +3.6%); Cinemark (CNK +5.2%); (IMAX +2.2%); Marcus (MCS +2.0%); Reading International (RDI +1.2%); Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF +4.2%); National CineMedia (NCMI +2.7%).

