Will Gilead Sciences Q4 results bring positive earnings surprise?

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.61 (-26.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.64B (-9.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GILD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward.

The company's stock was down -3.65% on Oct. 29, 2021, the day after it reported its Q3 results on Oct. 28 post market. After beating analyst expectations with its Q3 results, Gilead increased its 2021 guidance reflecting the increased demand for COVID-19 therapy Veklury (remdesivir).

Remdesivir: Earlier in January, the FDA expended the use of remdesivir for non-hospitalized adults and adolescents at high risk of progressing to severe disease. In December 2021, the company reported new phase 3 data which found that remdesivir was effective at reducing the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization.

The European Commission had also approved an expanded use of the drug for adults who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at an increased risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.

HIV programs: In December 2021, FDA placed a clinical hold on the use of injectable lenacapavir in borosilicate vials in all ongoing clinical studies for HIV treatment and HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis.

Meanwhile in November 2021, Gilead and Merck (NYSE:MRK) temporarily paused enrollment in a phase 2 trial of islatravir and lenacapavir for HIV.

Other drug programs: Trodelvy was approved in EU as a standalone therapy for certain patients with breast cancer.

A mid-stage trial in China of Trodelvy for breast cancer met its main goal.

The company submitted an application to the FDA for bulevirtide to treat chronic hepatitis delta virus in adults with compensated liver disease.

Earlier in January, the FDA placed a partial clinical hold on studies evaluating the combination of magrolimab plus azacitidine due to an apparent imbalance in suspected unexpected serious adverse reactions between study arms.