Sensata Technologies Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 11:44 AM ETSensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (-4.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $918.56M (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ST has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.