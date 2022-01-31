Scotts Miracle-Gro Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Jan. 31, 2022 11:46 AM ETSMGBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 1, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.73 (vs. $0.39 in the prior year quarter) and the consensus revenue estimate is $561.18M (-25% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, SMG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
