Insulet upgraded at Oppenheimer despite recent surge on FDA approval for Omnipod 5

Jan. 31, 2022 11:46 AM ETInsulet Corporation (PODD)DXCM, TNDMBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Following more than 18% rise on Friday in reaction to its announcement on the FDA approval of Omnipod 5, Insulet (PODD +5.2%) is extending gains after Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to Outperform from Perform.

The firm sees further upside opportunities for the med-tech company in the medium term with the potential overseas expansion of Omnipod 5. However, citing a recent multiple contraction in the peer group, the analysts led by Steven Lichtman have lowered its price target to $275 from $300 per share to imply a premium of ~19.3% to the last close.

The FDA approval is also a positive on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM), the maker of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for Omnipod 5, the team added, noting a potential expansion for the company among patients opting for tubeless pump therapy.

For Insulet’s rival Tandem Diabetes (TNDM +2.5%), Lichtman and the team do not rule out further share gains in the near term. “….For the whole diabetes group, market opportunities remain solid and under-penetrated, increasingly in Type 2 diabetes,” the analysts conclude.

See how Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) has performed compared to its peers in the field of automated insulin delivery systems.

