TotalEnergies (TTE -1.2%) says it agrees to acquire BP's (BP -0.6%) retail network, wholesale fuel business and logistics assets in Mozambique; financial details are not disclosed.

TotalEnergies says the deal includes a network of 26 service stations, a portfolio of business customers and BP's 50% stake in Samcol, the logistics company that operates three fuel import terminals.

Total already operates a network of 57 service stations in Mozambique, and the company says the deal strengthens its position as the country's leading retailer of petroleum products.

