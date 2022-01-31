Robinhood stock climbs after Cathie Wood's ARK snaps up shares
Jan. 31, 2022 11:57 AM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)ARKF, ARKW, ARKKBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock rises as much as 14% in Monday trading, and as much as 46% from its all-time low of $9.94 hit on Friday after Cathie Wood's ARK Investment bought almost 2.45M shares in online brokerage.
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK +8.3%) purchased 1.95M shares of Robinhood (HOOD) on Friday. The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) added 230,519 shares, and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) acquired 262,938 shares on the same day.
- Also see from Friday: Robinhood bounces up after dropping to all-time low.
- Robinhood's (HOOD) stock price is still more than 60% below its IPO price of $38, when it launched in July.