Pitney Bowes Q4 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Jan. 31, 2022 12:02 PM ETPitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $961.63M (-6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PBI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Prior Quarter Snapshot: Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) rose 7% after reporting Q3 mixed results.
- YTD the company's shares have lost more than 11.6% in value.
- The SA Quant Rating on PBI is Sell, while its Wall St. Analysts Rating is Buy.
- A graphically look at the company's earnings against its estimates over the past few quarters.
- Recent Bullish analysis from our contributor: Buying Pitney Bowes Stock.