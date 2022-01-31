Ashland FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022
- Ashland (NYSE:ASH) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (-15.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $512.44M (-7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ASH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.