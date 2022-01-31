Will Franklin Resources maintain EPS beat run in Q1 2022?
Jan. 31, 2022 12:06 PM ETFranklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (+21.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.18B (+9.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BEN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The company's stock rose +11.62% on Nov. 1 following its FQ4 results and its announcement to acquire Lexington Partners for $1.75B.
- Franklin reported preliminary month-end AUM of $1.578T at Dec. 31, 2021, compared to $1.547T at Nov. 30, 2021, reflecting the long-term net inflows, the acquisition of O’Shaughnessy Asset Management, and the positive impact of markets.