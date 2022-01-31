O-I Glass Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETO-I Glass, Inc. (OI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-17.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.52B (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.