Exxon Mobil Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 12:09 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.94 (+6366.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $84.58B (+81.7% Y/Y).
- XOM stock rallied to a year high on January 28, ahead of its Q4 results. Lately, energy sector has been on a rise following geopolitical tensions. Tensions have seriously heightened between Russia and the West, on the possible invasion of Ukraine.
- Exxon was the biggest buyer by acreage, snapping up nearly a third of the tracts that sold, totaling nearly $15M at a November federal auction of oil leases in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
- Piper notes that a multi-year bull market in oil requires sustained demand growth for oil products; given low oil product inventory levels, accelerated capacity reductions, and sustained demand, Piper thinks there should be a multi-year bull market in refining. Piper's view of strong oil and strong refining markets, integrated names like Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron stand to benefit as the global economy emerges from the pandemic.
- XOM shares ended flat after reporting its Q3 results.
- Chevron fell 5% after missing Q4 EPS estimates last Friday. The company missed on series of non-recurring issues, guided 2022 lower.
- Over the last 2 years, XOM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.
