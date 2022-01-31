Equity Residential Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 12:12 PM ETEquity Residential (EQR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.24 (-68.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $633.11M (+3.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EQR has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.