Meridian awarded additional NIH funding to advance development of Revogene panel

Jan. 31, 2022 12:12 PM ETMeridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Meridian Bioscience (VIVO -1.8%) announced that the National Institute of Health (NIH) awarded an additional $2.5M worth of funding to accelerate the development of its Revogene molecular testing panel for respiratory viruses.
  • The award under NIH’s Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative builds on the previous $5.5M funding granted to support the development of Revogene, Meridian (NASDAQ:VIVO) said. The funding not only offsets its cost of development but also prepares the company to meet the expected demand with an increase in throughput and labor efficiency.
  • Revogene respiratory panel is undergoing studies to simultaneously detect SARS-CoV-2, respiratory synovial virus (RSV), and influenza A/B infections.
  • In November, Meridian (VIVO) announced the FDA granted it the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Revogene SARS-CoV-2 assay, a molecular diagnostic test designed for the qualitative detection of COVID-19.
