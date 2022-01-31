Unum Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETUnum Group (UNM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Unum (NYSE:UNM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (-26.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.98B (-30.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UNM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.