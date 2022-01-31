Artisan Partners Asset Management Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETArtisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (+20.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $315.87M (+21.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APAM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.