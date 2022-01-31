PerkinElmer Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETPerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.38 (-39.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.3B (-4.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PKI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.