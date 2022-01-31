Electronic Arts Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Jan. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.24 (+350.0% Y/Y) and the consensus bookings estimate is $2.66B (+10.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, EA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten bookings estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 8 downward. Bookings estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 8 downward.
