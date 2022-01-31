Encompass Health Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETEncompass Health Corporation (EHC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (+12.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (+8.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EHC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.