UBS Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 12:25 PM ETUBS Group AG (UBS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- UBS (NYSE:UBS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-41.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.68B
- Over the last 1 year, UBS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- The company's stock rose +1.07% on Oct. 26, following is Q3 results.
- Earlier in January, UBS said it was acquiring Wealthfront for $1.4B in cash.
- In October 2021, it was reported that UBS agreed to sell its Spanish wealth management arm to Madrid-based Singular Bank.
- In December 2021, a Paris appeals court reduced the fine that UBS must pay for allegedly helping wealthy clients in France evade taxes to ~€1.8B from €4.5B.
- The same month, the European Commission imposed a fine of €261M on four banks, which included UBS, that agreed to settle the EC's cartel investigation into the foreign exchange spot trading market.