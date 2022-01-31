Matterport shares rocket up more than 18%; 3D tech company names new marketing boss
Jan. 31, 2022 12:24 PM ETMatterport, Inc. (MTTR)INTUBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares surged almost 18% on heavy trading volume, Monday, as the 3D digital technology company named a new chief marketing officer.
- Matterport (MTTR) said early Monday that Tom Klein would take over as CMO, with responsibility for overseeing all of the company's global marketing efforts.
- Klein comes to Matterport (MTTR) from digital marketing company Mailchimp, which itself was purchased for more than $6 billion by Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).
- Matterport (MTTR) surpassed its average daily trading volume, with 9.4 million shares exchanged by early Monday,
- Matterport (MTTR) specializes in technology that creates "digital twins" that are used to build 3D images of buildings, homes and commercial real estate locations. Earlier this month, the company hired Rob Hines as managing director of its Americas operations.