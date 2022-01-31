Align Technology upgraded to buy at UBS, but price target lowered; shares up 6%

Jan. 31, 2022 12:28 PM ETAlign Technology, Inc. (ALGN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • UBS has upgraded Align Technology (ALGN +6.5%) to buy from hold following as data suggests the company will beat Q4 2021 consensus estimates.
  • However, the firm lowered its price target to $620 from $800 (~34% upside from Friday's close).
  • UBS believes that Align will be estimates by ~4% as well as grow by ~22% in 2022. That's within the company's long-term growth target of 20%-30%, the firm adds.
  • Align will report earnings on Feb. 2.
  • "Adding to our conviction is that ALGN could announce incremental investments that have historically led to increased growth and returns, something it has not done through the pandemic," UBS says.
  • Earlier this month, Baird selected Align as its top dental stock for 2022.
