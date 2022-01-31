PJT Partners Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 12:27 PM ETPJT Partners Inc. (PJT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.73 (-4.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $340.7M (+5.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PJT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.