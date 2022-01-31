Biotech group Arcellx sets IPO terms, seeks to raise up to $140.3M

Jan. 31, 2022 12:27 PM ETArcellx, Inc. (ACLX)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Biotech group Arcellx (ACLX) has set terms for its initial public offering, which seeks to raise up to $140.3M.
  • Arcellx filed to offer 8.3M shares in the range of $15 to $17 per share. Underwriters will be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.2M additional shares at the public price.
  • BofA Securities, SVB Leerink, Barclays and William Blair are serving as bookrunners on the deal.
  • In early January, the company said in a filing that it was seeking to raise up to $100M.
  • Arcellx has been focusing on developing cell-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and incurable diseases. The company said it plans to use proceeds from the IPO in part to fund further development of its therapy candidates CART-ddBCMA, ACLX-001 and ACLX-002.
  • Arcellx is still operating in the red. For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, the company reported a net loss of $44M, compared with a net loss of $23M for the prior year. No revenue was reported for either year.
  • SA contributor Avisol Capital Partners recently took a closer look at Arcellx and its pipeline.
