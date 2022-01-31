Will strong growth momentum continue for AMD in Q4?
Jan. 31, 2022 12:34 PM ETAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (+46.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.52B (+39.5% Y/Y).
- Company growth prospects are strong despite the recent price drop of about 11.5% over the last five trading session.
- Revenue has been steadily driving upwards with a 54% Y/Y during Q3.
- Company has seen strong gross margin expansion with last two quarter's at 48%; graphically representation in company presentation.
- The gross margin rise was supported by increases were primarily driven by a richer mix of EPYC™, Ryzen™ and Radeon™ processor sales.
- During Q3 earnings, company had guided for Q4, revenue of ~$4.5B, plus or minus $100M, and non-GAAP gross margin of 49.5%.
- “3rd Gen EPYC processor shipments ramped significantly in the quarter as our data center sales more than doubled year-over-year. Our business significantly accelerated in 2021, growing faster than the market based on our leadership products and consistent execution.” said CEO Dr. Lisa Su during Q3 release.
- Over the last 2 years, AMD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- 'I think that AMD stock is fairly valued, based on a peer comparison and an evaluation of its market share gain potential and the short-term impact of the Xilinx acquisition.' said contributor The Value Pendulum.
