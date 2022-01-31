Carbon capture as a service - Aker Carbon pops 12% on collaboration announcement
Jan. 31, 2022 12:34 PM ETAker Solutions ASA (AKRTF), AKCCF, ALIN.PB, ALIN.PE, ALIN.PA, HMLPRDS.A, EQNR, TTEBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
Aker Carbon Capture (OTCQX:AKCCF) popped 12% in Norway today after announcing a collaboration with Hoegh LNG (NYSE:HMLP) and Altera Infrastructure (NYSE:ALIN.PA) (NYSE:ALIN.PE) (NYSE:ALIN.PB) to provide carbon capture as a service. Partners Hoegh and Altera bring extensive offshore operating knowledge, with both companies operating up and down the LNG value chain, as well as providing maritime infrastructure services to the offshore oil and gas industry.
Aker Carbon is the only pure-play carbon capture business that is publicly traded; it was spun out of Aker Solutions (OTC:AKRTF) in early 2020. However, finding onshore, industrial-scale sequestration locations has proven difficult, so peers have turned offshore. Total (NYSE:TTE), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) are partnered in the Northern Lights carbon capture project, which is planned to sequester carbon more than a mile below the seafloor. By partnering with Hoegh and Altera, Aker hopes to supplement it's carbon capture expertise with the ability to sequester carbon offshore.
With European carbon prices up ~300% year over year, and with many speculating that carbon prices will rise near-term as thermal coal consumption grows, carbon capture economics have never looked better. However, with European leaders set to provide updated guidelines for what defines "sustainable energy," it's unclear exactly how the market will evolve over the long term.