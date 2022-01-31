Carbon capture as a service - Aker Carbon pops 12% on collaboration announcement

Sunrise in winter over Drax in North Yorkshire with the sun rising behind a water vapour trail from the cooling towers of a Power Plant. Golden reflections in standing water in Agricultural fields.

Coatesy/iStock via Getty Images

Aker Carbon Capture (OTCQX:AKCCF) popped 12% in Norway today after announcing a collaboration with Hoegh LNG (NYSE:HMLP) and Altera Infrastructure (NYSE:ALIN.PA) (NYSE:ALIN.PE) (NYSE:ALIN.PB) to provide carbon capture as a service. Partners Hoegh and Altera bring extensive offshore operating knowledge, with both companies operating up and down the LNG value chain, as well as providing maritime infrastructure services to the offshore oil and gas industry.
Aker Carbon is the only pure-play carbon capture business that is publicly traded; it was spun out of Aker Solutions (OTC:AKRTF) in early 2020. However, finding onshore, industrial-scale sequestration locations has proven difficult, so peers have turned offshore. Total (NYSE:TTE), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) are partnered in the Northern Lights carbon capture project, which is planned to sequester carbon more than a mile below the seafloor. By partnering with Hoegh and Altera, Aker hopes to supplement it's carbon capture expertise with the ability to sequester carbon offshore.
With European carbon prices up ~300% year over year, and with many speculating that carbon prices will rise near-term as thermal coal consumption grows, carbon capture economics have never looked better. However, with European leaders set to provide updated guidelines for what defines "sustainable energy," it's unclear exactly how the market will evolve over the long term.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.