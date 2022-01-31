Fed's Mary Daly says central bank is not behind the curve; reiterates March liftoff

Jan. 31, 2022 12:35 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Monday said the reaction-based central bank is not behind the curve and the hawkish policy shift should be gradual amid surging consumer prices.
  • Daly added that it's time to adjust the policy rate to put the economy on a more sustainable path, she told Refinitiv in a virtual conference. "If the Fed gets to 1.25% by the end of the year, that's a lot of tightening, but it's still helping the economy."
  • With the Fed expected to liftoff in March, Fed Chair Jerome Powell also recently said there's still quite a bit of room to raise the policy rate as inflation risks still trend to the upside.
  • Daly, a labor economist, said that inflationary pressures will likely ease in the medium-term since "we still have an older population, weaker productivity growth, and a lower neutral rate of interest." And while inflation is largely demand-driven, the Fed's recent monetary shift will reduce demand, which could re-establish supply chains, Daly notes.
  • Recall in mid-January when Mary Daly said that rate hikes in March is "quite reasonable."
