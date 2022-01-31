Goldman Sachs' David Solomon gets 100% pay raise in 2021
Jan. 31, 2022 12:36 PM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs (GS +1.3%) boosts CEO David Solomon's annual pay to $35M in 2021 from $17.5M in 202, according to an SEC filing submitted late Friday.
- Solomon's 2021 compensation includes annual variable compensation of $33M, with $23.1M in the form of performance-based restricted stock units and the remainder to be paid in cash. His 2021 annual base salary of $2M is unchanged from 2020.
- The 2020 amount had been reduced by $10M from its original pay of $27.5M due to clawbacks related to the 1MDB scandal.
- Goldman's (NYSE:GS) compensation committee considered the bank's financial performance during 2021 in determining Solomon's package. The filing pointed out the company's record 2021 net revenue of $59.3B, record net earnings of $2.16B and return on average common shareholders' equity of 23.0%, its highest since 2007.
- The company also decided to grant to members of its management committee, including to revenue division heads and leaders of control, finance, and operating divisions, shareholder value creation awards "in the same form as was granted to Mr. Solomon and John E. Waldron (president and chief operating officer) in October 2021."
- The board said that granting these awards to a broader segment of its senior leaders "will further enhance collaboration and teamwork by aligning the incentive structure across the firm’s most senior leaders."
- In August, Goldman raised the base pay of its most junior investment bankers to $110K, from $85K, after an internal survey of junior bankers and their complaints about the Wall Street bank made the rounds on social media.
- Last year, Solomon's 2020 pay was cut to $17.5M from $27.5M in 2019.