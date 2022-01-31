Catalent FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 12:36 PM ETCatalent, Inc. (CTLT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+31.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (+26.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CTLT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.