Bio-Techne FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 12:38 PM ETBio-Techne Corporation (TECH)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.79 (+10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $266.57M (+18.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TECH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.