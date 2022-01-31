loanDepot Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 12:39 PM ETloanDepot, Inc. (LDI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $704.19M (-45.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LDI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.