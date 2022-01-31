ArcBest Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 12:40 PM ETARCBBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.27 (+134.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.13B (+38.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARCB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.