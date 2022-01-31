Cannabis banking act added to other legislation by Rep. Perlmutter; MSO shares rise
- Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Colo.) has attached the SAFE Banking Act, which would allow U.S. financial institutions to do business with legal cannabis entities, as an amendment to the America Competes Act.
- Perlmutter made the announcement in a Tweet Friday afternoon.
- "Cannabis-related businesses – big and small – are in desperate need of access to capital & the banking system in order to operate in an efficient, safe manner & compete in the growing global cannabis marketplace," Perlmutter wrote.
- The SAFE Banking Act was approved by the House in September 2021. However, in December, it was stripped from part of a defense funding bill in the Senate.
- Multi-state operators (MSOs): Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF +9.0%), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF +5.4%), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF +4.4%), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF +2.7%), Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF +3.3%), Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF +0.6%), and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF +11.0%).
- Even if SAFE is approved in the House this year, it's uncertain if it will fare any better this time around in the Senate.