Sirius XM Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 12:46 PM ETSirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.24B (+2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SIRI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward
- Stock's recent dividend declaration.
- A dive in contributor comments on the stock: 'Sirius XM: A Promising Story But A Few Changes Are Needed'