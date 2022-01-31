IDEX Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETIDEX Corporation (IEX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.60 (+16.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $705.84M (+14.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IEX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.