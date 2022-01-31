Consolidated Edison (ED +1.6%) moves higher after Mizuho upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $90 price target, raised from $87, citing higher earnings power following Con Ed's recent electric and gas rate filing.

Con Ed said it would seek an additional $1.2B from the New York State Public Service Commission for 2023 to upgrade and operate its electric delivery system and $500M for its gas system.

Mizuho analyst Anthony Crowdell says the filing contained greater than expected capex and rate base forecasts, driven by necessary infrastructure required to meet both New York state and NYC clean energy ambitions.

Even taking a conservative view on increased equity needs, Crowdell raises his 2023-24 earnings estimates and sees earnings growth greater than current guidance of 4%-6%, and finds Con Ed shares attractive even after discounting the New York jurisdiction by 5%.

Consolidated Edison has maintained a stable top line throughout the clean energy transition, and is "uniquely positioned for a sustainable tomorrow," InvestOhTrader writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.