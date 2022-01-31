Match Group Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETMatch Group, Inc. (MTCH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $821.16M (+26.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MTCH has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward.