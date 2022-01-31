Tenable Holdings Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETTenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-76.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $144.55M (+22.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TENB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.