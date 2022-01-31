Pentair Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 1:06 PM ETPentair plc (PNR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (+21.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $942.67M (+18.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PNR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.