A10 Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETA10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- A10 (NYSE:ATEN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $68.84M (+9.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATEN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.